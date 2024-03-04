Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Vantara Tour, Diljit Dosanjh Gig, Glitzy Sangeet: Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash Day 2 Highlights

Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Jamnagar bash saw performances from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ambani Jamnagar bash day 2
Ambani Jamnagar bash day 2 | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
It was celebs galore in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The theme for day 2 was a 'Walk On The Wild Side' with special focus on jungle theme outfits. It was followed by Mela Rouge and special performances from illusionist David Blaine and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. Here are the top highlights from day 3 of the Ambanis bash.

Mark Zuckerberg at Vantara jungle show | Image: IMDb 

Jungle fever grips celebs

From Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Ranveer Singh, Ivanka Trump, Riteish Deshmukh and Alia Bhatt to former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, celebs turned out in jungle themed outfits for a visit of the Vantara wildlife.

Mark Zuckerberg in animal print outfit and wife Priscilla Chan | Image: Varinder Chawla  

The grand conservation centre Vantara includes state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, hospitals, research centers and academic institutions that cater to animals. Guests were given I-pads and tour guides for an immersive experience. 

Indian heritage takes over at Mela Rouge

After spending the day in the wild, celebs immersed themselves in the vibrant Indian culture at Mela Rouge. They donned traditional attire, performed folk dance and indulged in traditional crafts which embodied the rich heritage of India.

Bill Gates at Ambanis bash | Image: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya | Image: Varinder Chawla

David Blaine's illusions leaves everyone jaw-dropped

Popular American illusionist David Blaine's act was one of the highlights of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand pre-wedding bash. He left the audience stunned with his magical acts.

David Blaine in Jamnagar | Image: Varinder Chawla

Sangeet ceremony

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant performed to a medley of Hindi songs, Mukesh and Nita Ambani danced to Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua, while mother-daughter duo Isha and Nita Ambani performed to Ghar Morey Pardesiya. Lovebirds Radhika and Anant grooved to the beats of Koi Mil Gaya.

Ranbir-Alia, Deepika-Ranveer, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Alia Khan and Ananya Panday graced the stage on day two of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities. 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir-Alia danced to Kesariya and were joined by Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani. 

Janhvi, Sara, Khushi and Ananya performed Bole Chudiyan and were accompanied by designer Manish Malhotra. 

Akshay Kumar too enthralled the guests with his performance on Gud Naal Ishq Mitha. 

DeepVeer matched steps to Gallan Goodiyan.

Deepika-Ranveer at Ambanis bash | Image: Varinder Chawla 

Garba performance

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's garba performance was the highlight of the garba night. Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also played with dandiya and entertained the audience. MS Dhoni also played dandiya.

Diljit's rocks Jamnagar with Punjabi songs, Kareena joins him on stage

The night wound up with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying act. He was joined on stage by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. 

He sang his hit numbers like Proper Patola, Kinni Kinni and Lover, and also performed Bhangra on stage. He also got a lesson in Gujarati from Nita Ambani.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Whatsapp logo