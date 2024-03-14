×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Arrested By NIA? HanuMan Actress Clarifies Over Controversy

Last year, reports suggested that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was arrested by NIA in relation to a drugs and arms case. She has now reacted to it.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
varalaxmi sarathkumar
varalaxmi sarathkumar | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has strongly refuted rumours circulating about her alleged arrest by the National Investigative Agency (NIA). The incident was in connection with an investigation into her former manager, Adilingam, purportedly involved in illicit activities such as drug and arms dealing. The actress, who recently appeared in the Telugu film HanuMan, took to social media to address the misinformation and express her concern.

What was Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's connection with NIA?

In a statement released to the press last year, Varalaxmi clarified that reports suggesting her arrest and being summoned by the NIA were entirely fabricated. The recent resurfacing of false reports regarding her arrest has left the actress shocked and forced her to speak out against irresponsible journalism.

 

 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varalaxmi called out certain sections of the media for reporting baseless rumours and urged them to prioritise genuine news coverage over sensationalism. Her tweet read, “It’s so sad that our talented media has no news than to start circulating old #fakenews. Our dear journalists, especially the self proclaimed news sites and your articles, why don’t you actually start doing some real journalism! Stop finding flaws with your celebrities. Don’t take our silence to be a sign of weakness. STOP circulating fake trash baseless news.”

What controversy was Varalaxmi Sarathkumar involved in?

The controversy surrounding Varalaxmi intensified following the arrest of her former manager, Adilingam, in Kerala for possession of 300 kg of heroin and an AK47 gun. Despite facing criticism for her alleged association with the suspect, Varalaxmi had revealed that Adilingam had worked for her as a freelance manager, and his arrest came as a shock to her as well.

 

𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 | Image: IMDb

 

In personal news, Varalaxmi recently announced her engagement to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev. Professionally, she is set to collaborate with Dhanush in his upcoming directorial venture Raayan.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

