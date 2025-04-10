This Is Ridiculous: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Joint Appearance Creates Fuss At Airport, Leaving A Passenger Stranded

Updated April 10th 2025, 12:04 IST
Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, are among those popular Bollywood couples whose outings often become a highlight for their fans and paparazzi. However, unlike every other airport spotting, a recent incident left the Baby John actor in an awkward yet embarrassing situation when a fellow passenger nodded frustration with the paps' intrusion.
On April 10, Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, arrived at the airport while seeming heading for a vacation. They stepped out of their car and headed towards the entry gate. An awkward moment happened when the paparazzi asked Varun to pose, and a passing passenger scolded them, saying, "Can you please let us go? This is ridiculous." The photographers promptly apologised.
As Natasha continued ahead, Varun politely requested the paparazzi to step aside and allow the woman to pass. Once she had left, the Baby John actor briefly posed for the photographers before departing.
During their airport appearance, Varun and his wife were exquisitely dazzled with their casual and comfortable outfits. The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor set summer airport look goals in a coordinated ensemble, pairing a beige shirt with matching cargo trousers and white Crocs. He finished the look with a stylish denim hat and white-framed sunglasses giving pure summer goals.
