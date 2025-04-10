This Is Ridiculous: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Joint Appearance Creates Fuss At Airport, Leaving A Passenger Stranded

Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, are among those popular Bollywood couples whose outings often become a highlight for their fans and paparazzi. However, unlike every other airport spotting, a recent incident left the Baby John actor in an awkward yet embarrassing situation when a fellow passenger nodded frustration with the paps' intrusion.

Varun Dhawan got embarrassed after a passenger slams paps in front of her | Watch

On April 10, Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, arrived at the airport while seeming heading for a vacation. They stepped out of their car and headed towards the entry gate. An awkward moment happened when the paparazzi asked Varun to pose, and a passing passenger scolded them, saying, "Can you please let us go? This is ridiculous." The photographers promptly apologised.

As Natasha continued ahead, Varun politely requested the paparazzi to step aside and allow the woman to pass. Once she had left, the Baby John actor briefly posed for the photographers before departing.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's airport look gives summer fashion goals