Advertisement

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal turned 36 on Wednesday, May 8. The actor made his wife’s birthday extra special by sharing a small lovey-dovey note on social media. However, netizens seemed miffed by his use of the word ‘caretaker’ in his birthday wish. They even questioned why Varun referred to his pregnant wife as a caretaker as he is a grown man and should not need anyone else to take care of him.

Varun Dhawan’s birthday wish for wife Natasha

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him and his wife, whom he lovingly called his “caretaker”, at an international location and enjoying some music on the street. In the clip, they are seen posing for a selfie, while the actor keeps panning the camera for a 180-degree view. He is heard saying: “Private concert going on.” He captioned the clip: “Happy birthday to my caretaker. Love you forever.”

"Caretaker? What is she your nanny?? Your grandma? So bad!" a user asked in the comments section. Another person wrote, “Caretaker? Are you serious, like, really?” A third one said, "Explain what a caretaker is. Nurse hui kia?" Someone else added, “Caretaker is a lame word you have used, you could have used a better word."

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan announces wife Natasha Dalal’s pregnancy

Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght.”

Advertisement

Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement