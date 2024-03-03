Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations are taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several bigwigs of the Bollywood industry have been in the city for the grand event. On day 2 of the wedding bash of Anant and Radhika, Varun Dhawan made an appearance with his pregnant wife Natasha Dalal.

What entails on day 2 of the three-day Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash?

After a smashing first day of the bash, the couple will host two events today - A Walk On The Wildside and Mela Rogue. This comes after the cocktail night which had Rihanna perform for the first time in India. On day 2, the first half of the day will see the guests experiencing in person how the family helps wildlife, through their new environmentally aligned Vantara project.

It will also feature 'A Walk on the Wildside' themed event, for which the guests are asked to wear "jungle fever" outfits, making the day both fun and focused on helping animals. The event will be held outdoors at the Ambanis' animal rescue center in Jamnagar. The fun theme is perfect for a day event, where the guests can wear colourful, vibrant outfits to reflect the sentiment of being close to nature. Floral, leaf-patterned outfits will rule the day.

Advertisement