×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Varun Dhawan’s Wife Natasha Dalal Flaunts Growing Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement: Watch

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal was seen flaunting her baby bump as she interacted with the people present at an event in Mumbai on Sunday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Natasha Dalal
Natasha Dalal | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal, who recently announced her first pregnancy, was spotted at an event in Mumbai on Sunday, March 17. The star wife was seen flaunting her very noticeable baby bump as she interacted with the people present at the event. 

Natasha Dalal out and about in the city

In the video, Natasha was seen sporting a pink satin gown and a white blazer with transparent low heels and a sling bag. She left her hair open and kept her makeup minimal to got with the outfit. Varun and Natasha last were last spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. 

 

Varun and Natasha announced their first pregnancy through an Instagram post on February 18. The monochrome picture featured Natasha, who is a few months into her pregnancy, with a visible baby bump. The Baby John star is seen kissing her belly. They were joined by their pet dog Joey in the family photo. Sharing the post, Varun wrote, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love (sic).”

Advertisement

It seems like the parents-to-be are already preparing the baby's nursery as some soft toys could be seen in the background. The pregnancy announcement post was soon flooded with loving messages from their friends and family members. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were among the first to congratulate the couple.

 

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's love story

Varun and Natasha dated for a long time before getting married. Talking about their love story, Natasha had told Hello! India before their wedding, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”

On the work front, Varun is awaiting the release of his action film Baby John, set to release on May 31. He will also be seen in the Citadel web series, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Snake Venom at Rave Party Case: Police arrests YouTuber Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Arrested

a minute ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

Political Donor

10 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

13 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
European Union

EU's aid package

16 minutes ago
Jackie Chan photos

Jackie Chan's Viral Pics

21 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

25 minutes ago
Instagram user hides Rs500 note across Delhi

Instagram User Hides ₹500

25 minutes ago
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong marries her long time partner

Australian Minister

25 minutes ago
Adani Group

Adani's green agenda

27 minutes ago
Natasha Dalal

Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump

35 minutes ago
The Surprising Benefits of Video Games Beyond Just Entertainment

Indian App story

40 minutes ago
Representative image of an Indian fishing boat.

SL Navy Indian Fishermen

44 minutes ago
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma

Kaif on pitch doctoring

an hour ago
hardik pandya emotional statement ahed of ipl 2024

Pandya on his injury

an hour ago
Iceland Volcanic Eruption

Watch: Iceland Volcano

an hour ago
R Madhavan in Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

an hour ago
Hotels

IHCL to increase skilling

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 18 hours ago

  3. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  5. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo