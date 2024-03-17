Advertisement

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal, who recently announced her first pregnancy, was spotted at an event in Mumbai on Sunday, March 17. The star wife was seen flaunting her very noticeable baby bump as she interacted with the people present at the event.

Natasha Dalal out and about in the city

In the video, Natasha was seen sporting a pink satin gown and a white blazer with transparent low heels and a sling bag. She left her hair open and kept her makeup minimal to got with the outfit. Varun and Natasha last were last spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar.

Just look at Natasha glowing with joy and proudly showing off her beautiful baby bump 🤰as she's papped at the event💖✨ #natashadalal pic.twitter.com/ZM7zCeQlw6 — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) March 16, 2024

Varun and Natasha announced their first pregnancy through an Instagram post on February 18. The monochrome picture featured Natasha, who is a few months into her pregnancy, with a visible baby bump. The Baby John star is seen kissing her belly. They were joined by their pet dog Joey in the family photo. Sharing the post, Varun wrote, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love (sic).”

It seems like the parents-to-be are already preparing the baby's nursery as some soft toys could be seen in the background. The pregnancy announcement post was soon flooded with loving messages from their friends and family members. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were among the first to congratulate the couple.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's love story

Varun and Natasha dated for a long time before getting married. Talking about their love story, Natasha had told Hello! India before their wedding, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”

On the work front, Varun is awaiting the release of his action film Baby John, set to release on May 31. He will also be seen in the Citadel web series, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.