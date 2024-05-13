Advertisement

Veteran Marathi actor and theatre artist Satish Joshi died while performing on stage on Sunday. The actor had suddenly collapsed while performing at the Rangotsav event in Mumbai. This incident shocked the audience members as well as his fans around the globe.

What happened to Satish Joshi?

During a performance at Rangotsav, Joshi collapsed on stage, leaving the audience stunned. His close friend and fellow actor Rajesh Deshpande announced the tragic news on Facebook, expressing deep sorrow over the loss. Deshpande clarified that the incident did not occur during the program of Srijan The Creation. According to reports, Joshi appeared at Girgaon Theatre at Madhyandi Brahmin Sabha before becoming restless on stage. He was swiftly transferred to Harkisan Das Hospital, where he passed away.

He wrote, “आमचे ज्येष्ठ मित्र अभिनेते सतीश जोशी यांचे आज रंगोत्सवात स्टेजवरच दुःखद निधन झाले जाण्या पूर्वी त्यानी अभिनय पण केला होता ओम शांती ओम 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼सृजन द creation च्या कार्यक्रमात घडलेली ही घटना नाही ह्याची कृपया नोंद माध्यम प्रतिनिधींनी घ्यावी..कारण तशी बातमी कुणीतरी प्रसिद्ध केली आहे..आज 11 वाजता मध्यांदिन ब्राह्मण सभा येथे गिरगाव रंगभूमी वर एक छोटा प्रवेश सादर केला.त्या नंतर अस्वस्थ झाले.आणि लगेच हरकिसन दास हॉस्पिटल ल आणले.थोड्याच वेळात प्राणज्योत मालवली.”

Advertisement

Following Deshpande’s announcement, social media was flooded with condolences from actors, fans, and the theatre community. Tributes poured in, highlighting Joshi’s remarkable talent and the impact he had on audiences.

Advertisement

Satish Joshi's legacy

Joshi’s career encompassed television serials, plays, and films, leaving an indelible mark on the Marathi entertainment industry. His performances in series like Bhagyalakshmi on Zee Marathi and the play Machhakatika under director Virendra Pradhan garnered widespread acclaim.

