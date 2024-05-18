Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Vacationing In London? Viral Pic With Fans Sparks Curiosity

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are taking time off their professional commitments for a vacation. The actors sneaked in some quality time away from the limelight, reportedly, in London. However, fans of the couple have spotted them on vacation and pictures of them from the UK city are now flooding the internet.

Vicky Kaushal poses with fans in London

On May 17, a photo of Vicky Kaushal with his fans in London went viral on social media. Fans of the actor spotted the Chhaava actor out on a stroll when they stopped him for a photograph. Sharing the photo online, the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Vicky Kaushal yesterday outside La petite maison, London”

Vicky Kaushal yesterday outside La petite maison, London 🤍#VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/JxaO8vnW0m — A 🕊️ (@scrappinthrough)

In the photo, a group of four men could be seen outside a restaurant where they bumped into Vicky. The 36-year-old actor donned a stylish look for his day outing. He donned an all-black ensemble and teamed the look with a matching jacket. He also sported a long beard and hair which is the actor’s look from his upcoming period action movie Chhaava, also starring Rashmika.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate the actor’s birthday together

The photo of Vicky Kaushal with his fans comes a day after he celebrated his 36th birthday on May 16. The actor, seemingly, rang in a quiet birthday with his wife Katrina Kaif in London. Taking to his Instagram handle, Katrina shared a set of three photos, revealing how Vicky kicked off his day with a cup of coffee and concluded with a cheesecake.

Meanwhile, Vicky recently announced the film wrap of his next movie Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.