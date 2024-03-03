Advertisement

Dljit Dosanjh attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party and set the mood with his desi, fun songs. Diljit performed on his chartbusters such as Vibe, Tera Ni Main Lover, and more, making everyone dance to his Punjabi beats. While Diljit stole the limelight with his performance, a video of him with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan has gone viral on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh performs with Kareena Kapoor

Diljit Dosanjh performed on his songs Lover, Lalkaar and others at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Following that, he made the audience dance on the song Proper Patola. What surprised netizens was that Kareena Kapoor, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, joined Diljit on the stage to shake a leg on the song Proper Patola. Diljit and Kareena had a blast while dancing their hearts out on Proper Patola and stole the limelight. The video has now gone viral on social media. Check the video below.

Diljit Dosanjh sets the mood for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

On the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, Diljit Dosanjh performed live for the audience. The singer performed on his iconic songs - Lover, Lalkaara and Proper Patola among others.

Rihanna headlined Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first day of pre-wedding festivities. The singer flew from the United States to make her debut performance in India. For the cocktail night, she dressed in a green slit gown to match the theme. Several videos and photos of Rihanna has been circulating on social media.