Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Video Of Poonam Pandey's Last Public Appearance Days Before Of Death Goes Viral

Poonam Pandey was seen at the birthday bash of Parimal Mehhta, who is the owner of media agency, in Mumbai. She breathed her last on Thursday night.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey | Image:Varinder Chawla
The news of Poonam Pandey's untimely demise has left everyone in shock. The adult film actress, who was 32, at the time of her death, seemingly hid her cervical cancer diagnosis from public. While its not clear when she was diagnosed with the illness, she was frequently posting updates on Instagram and attending events.

Her last Instagram post saw her attending an event in Goa. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, she was seen at the birthday bash of Parimal Mehhta on Monday. She seemed in a jovial mood as she waved at the paparazzi.

Poonam Pandey's manager confirms her death 

The controversial model-cum-actress Poonam Pandey succumbed to cancer at 32, her media team said here on Friday. “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy, while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” said a statement shared on her official Instagram post.

No details of Pandey’s passing, where and when, or whether any of her family members were present, are provided in the message.

Poonam Pandey's controversies and work

Poonam was seen in the controversial reality show in 2011. She then made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Nasha and did GST - Galti Sirf Tumhari in 2017. She also featured in a few other films and television serials.

In 2011, she grabbed headlines by promising to strip for the Indian cricket team if it bagged the Cricket World Cup that year, and similar such daredevilry on various occasions.

   

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:29 IST

