Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

Vignesh Shivan Reveals How Dhanush Played Cupid For Him, Nayanthara: We Got Involved Within A Year

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tied the knot back in June of 2022. The duo welcomed their twin sons, in September of the same year, via surrogacy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan | Image:nayanthara/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Vignesh Shivan is currently in the midst of mounting his next project, Love Insurance Corporation. The director recently opened up about it was Dhanush, who unassumingly played Cupid between him and his now wife, Nayanthara.

Vignesh Shivan reveals how his romance with Nayanthara started


In an interview with Hello Magazine, Vignesh Shivan revealed how it was during the making of his film, Naanum Rodwy Dhaan, when he and Nayanthara struck up a bond which ultimately ended in a lasting romance. The director shared how it was Dhanush who had encouraged him to narrate the script to the actress. Once she came on board, Vignesh and Nayanthara increasingly began spending time together. Once they started seeing each other, it took all of three months for both of them to know that they had found the one. 

He said, "Dhanush sir made me narrate the story to Nayan. She liked it. Once she came on board, I was able to cast actor Vijay Sethupathy, who was initially not keen to do this film. He was not convinced about the script. But he agreed after Nayan said yes. The movie paved the way for me to spend a lot of time around her. We got involved within a year...We just went with the flow. After three months, we both knew that this was it".

Nayanthara is reportedly the highest-paid actress in South India


On the work front, Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with Atlee's Jawan, last year. The actress, is widely believed to be the highest-paid actress in South Indian cinema. As per a GQ report, the 'lady superstar' charges between ₹5 to ₹10 crores per project. This puts her in a separate league of her own in comparison to other notable actresses from the South with a pan-India presence.

For context, the same report affirms Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fee per project as between ₹3.5 to ₹4 crores, Rashmika Mandanna's fee per project at ₹3 crores and Tamannaah Bhatia's fee per project as between ₹2 to ₹3.5 crores. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

