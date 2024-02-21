Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda who has become a household name in the film industry, recently engaged in a playful banter on social media. Despite his hectic schedule, the Arjun Reddy actor remains actively engaged with his fans on various platforms and a recent incident on Instagram is the proof.

What was Vijay’s recent banter with fans on social media?

A duo of teenage fans expressed their devotion by posting a reel on Instagram, pledging to study for their exams if Vijay Deverakonda acknowledged their video. Much to their delight, the actor not only responded but also threw in a big offer—he vowed to meet them if they scored above 90% in their exams. Have a look at the viral exchange which has now swiftly gone viral:-

What is up with Vijay Deverakonda professionally?

Vijay recently appeared in the romantic comedy Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film depicted the tale of a young man entangled in a love affair with a girl from a deeply religious family where he further deals with the complexities of differing beliefs. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film garnered praise for the on-screen chemistry between Vijay and Samantha.

The actor will next be seen in Parasuram Petla’s Family Star which also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. It is scheduled to release on April 5th and also stars Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. The first single from Family Star was also released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Vijay will further join hands with Gowtam Tinnanuri for a film tentatively titled VD12. The actor will reportedly play a cop for the first time in it which will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Manikanta Varanasi and Keshav Deepak among others. Where Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the film’s music, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan will take the DOP’s seat.