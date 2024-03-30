Advertisement

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda who has given some of the blockbusters in a recent interview has shared a journey marked by determination and perseverance. Despite his current status as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry, Vijay's upbringing in a simple middle-class Telugu family fostered in him a drive to better his family's standard of living.

Vijay Deverakonda talks about his family’s struggles

In a candid interview with Galatta Plus, Vijay remembered his humble roots and the defining moments that fueled his ambition to provide a comfortable life for his parents. Recalling an incident, he recounted how witnessing his father suffer the scorching heat while waiting for a bus in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, stirred a deep thought within him to change their circumstances.

Vijay detailed the incident and shared, “There was a day, when I was doing my undergrad, and I was staying at my aunt’s house because my college was closer. So it was a Sunday and my dad had come to meet me. I went to the bus stop to send him back. It was a time when AC buses had just come in and I wanted to send him in an AC bus because it was summer. So we waited for half an hour.”

Advertisement

“I just remember the feeling of ‘wait’. We waited for the bus and it came but it was jam-packed and I knew that my dad had to stand at the edge if he took that bus. So we let that go and we waited for a regular bus. I remember seeing that bus go and thinking that I never wanted to let my dad sit in a bus again. I wanted to buy him a car. I remember wanting to change my family’s standard, I want them to be comfortable, I want to be comfortable,” shared Vijay.

Vijay will be next seen in Family Star directed by Parasuram and co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The movie is set to hit screens on April 5th.