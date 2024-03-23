Advertisement

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been dating for quite some time now. The duo worked together on the second season of Lust Stories and were believed to have fallen in love on the show's sets. However, Darlings actor recently revealed that they started much after wrapping the shoot of Lust Stories.

Vijay Varma asked Tamannaah Bhatia on a date

In a conversation with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Vijay talked about the origin of his love story with Tamannaah. The actor revealed they had their first real talk about dating at the wrap party of Lust Stories 2.

The actor said, “Lust Stories was a cupid but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. There was discussion of a wrap party happening but it never happened. So, we wanted to have a wrap party and only four people showed up. That day I feel I told her that I want to hang out more with you. It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that.”

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia's love story

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were first speculated to be dating when the couple was spotted ringing in the New Year together in Goa in December 2022. The rumour gained traction after an alleged video of the two stars kissing at New Year's Eve party went viral online.

In June 2023, Tamannaah finally went official with her relationship with Vijay in an interview. When asked if their relationship blossomed while filming Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah said "Yes." Talking about Vijay Varma, she added, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything."