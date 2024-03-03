English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Vikram Vedha Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Engaged To Gallerist Nicholai Sachdev | See Photos

Vikram Vedha actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in an intimate ceremony. Check out the pics inside.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who played Chandra in Vikram Vedha exchanged engagement rings with art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on March 1. Her private ceremony was held in Mumbai and was attended by close family and friends as confirmed by industry tracker Ramesh Bala.

What’s the love story of Varalaxmi and Nicholai?

Bala further disclosed details of the couple's long-standing relationship and revealed that Varalaxmi and Nicholai were acquainted for 14 years and solidified their commitment in the presence of their parents.

The note read, “Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and gallerist Nicholai Sachdev got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends held in Mumbai on the 1st of March. Varalaxmi and Nicholai who have known each other for the past 14 years exchanged rings with the blessings of their parents. The couple is excited to plan their wedding, scheduled to take place later this year.”

Advertisement

 

 

What did the couple wear during their engagement?

During the ceremony, Varalaxmi wore an elegant ivory and gold silk saree paired with a vibrant Fuschia blouse adorned with gold motifs and complemented by diamond jewellery and floral hair accessories. Nicholai on the other hand sported a coordinating ensemble in shades of ivory and gold.

When Varalaxmi dismissed wedding rumours

In 2020, responding to previous speculations about her marital status, Varalaxmi dismissed rumours in a now-deleted social media post. She tweeted back then, “Why am I the last to know that I'm getting married? Hahahah the same nonsense rumors..why is everybody obsessed with me getting married..if I'm getting married I will shout it off the roof tops..to all u media ppl writing abt this..I'M NOT GETTING MARRIED. I'M NOT QUITTING FILMS. (sic)”

 

 

Varalaxmi's recent appearances include Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja-starrer, and the Telugu film HanuMan. She is set to star in Dhanush's Tamil production Raayan alongside Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and SJ Suryah. Additionally, she has signed on for the Malayalam film Colours and a Telugu project titled Sabari.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

7 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

7 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

7 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

7 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Varun's Wife Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump At Anant Ambani's Wedding Bash

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. Hailey Bieber's Sister Engages In Rowdy Bar Fight, Gets Arrested

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. Kevin Pietersen & Ian Bell, to be a part of World C'ship of Legends

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  4. The Wire Star Wendell Pierce To Star In James Gunn's Superman

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  5. Vishwak Sen Reveals He Did Not Take A Pay Check For Gaami - Here's Why

    Entertainment8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo