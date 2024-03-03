Advertisement

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who played Chandra in Vikram Vedha exchanged engagement rings with art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on March 1. Her private ceremony was held in Mumbai and was attended by close family and friends as confirmed by industry tracker Ramesh Bala.

What’s the love story of Varalaxmi and Nicholai?

Bala further disclosed details of the couple's long-standing relationship and revealed that Varalaxmi and Nicholai were acquainted for 14 years and solidified their commitment in the presence of their parents.

The note read, “Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and gallerist Nicholai Sachdev got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends held in Mumbai on the 1st of March. Varalaxmi and Nicholai who have known each other for the past 14 years exchanged rings with the blessings of their parents. The couple is excited to plan their wedding, scheduled to take place later this year.”

Advertisement

Actress @varusarath5 is engaged to Art Gallery Owner #NicholaiSachdev in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on March 1st..



Congratulations 👍 🎊 @DoneChannel1 pic.twitter.com/mKr7cNPT4h — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 2, 2024

What did the couple wear during their engagement?

During the ceremony, Varalaxmi wore an elegant ivory and gold silk saree paired with a vibrant Fuschia blouse adorned with gold motifs and complemented by diamond jewellery and floral hair accessories. Nicholai on the other hand sported a coordinating ensemble in shades of ivory and gold.

When Varalaxmi dismissed wedding rumours

In 2020, responding to previous speculations about her marital status, Varalaxmi dismissed rumours in a now-deleted social media post. She tweeted back then, “Why am I the last to know that I'm getting married? Hahahah the same nonsense rumors..why is everybody obsessed with me getting married..if I'm getting married I will shout it off the roof tops..to all u media ppl writing abt this..I'M NOT GETTING MARRIED. I'M NOT QUITTING FILMS. (sic)”

Varalaxmi's recent appearances include Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja-starrer, and the Telugu film HanuMan. She is set to star in Dhanush's Tamil production Raayan alongside Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and SJ Suryah. Additionally, she has signed on for the Malayalam film Colours and a Telugu project titled Sabari.