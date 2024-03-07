Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Festivities: Ambanis Pose For Priceless Family Portrait

Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities were no less than a star-studded event with not just B-town but also South and international stars gracing the functions with their presence. What appeared to be a 3-day gala event was actually a 4-day event with the last day graced by Reliance employees. To entertain them, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Arijit Singh and other Bollywood stars were invited. Now, as the Ambani family is back in the bay, their family portrait is going viral on the internet.

The Ambani family in a blockbuster photo from Jamnagar

Before a special dinner in Jamnagar hosted by Nita and Mukesh Ambani for Reliance employees on Wednesday, the Ambanis gathered together for a family portrait. In the image, Nita, Isha, Shloka and Radhika can be seen sitting on a couch while their respective better halves - Mukesh, Anand, Akash and Anant - stand at the back. Shloka can be seen holding her children, while Nita holds Isha's son, and Isha holds her daughter.

(Ambani portrait | Image: Instagram)

The siblings also posed for the camera separately - with the ladies sitting on a couch and their partners standing at the back.

(Ambani siblings posing in style | Image: Instagram)

For the occasion, Isha, Shloka and Radhika were seen twinning in shades of pink, accessorised with statement jewellery to accentuate their look. Nita dons a red-golden saree. The Ambani men were seen donning sherwani in shades of white and red.

(Ambani men posing in style | Image: Instagram)

What did Radhika Merchant wear for the occasion?

Radhika made a stunning appearance, dressed in a pink lehenga, featuring heavy gold embroidery and gota patti work. She paired the lehenga with heavily embellished orange choli and layered with a matching dupatta. She accessorised her look with a heavy choker neckpiece, earrings, maang tikka and a matching ring. She sported dewy makeup with highlighted cheeks, smokey eyes and a small bindi. She styled her hair in a messy bun.

(Radhika posing in style | Image: Instagram)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be tying the knot on July 12.