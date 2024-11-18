Published 23:58 IST, November 18th 2024
Viral: Ram Charan Fan Climbs Atop His Car As Game Changer Star Visits Kadapa Dargah
Ram Charan visited the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event as chief guest in Kadapa Dargah on November 18. Reportedly, AR Rahman invited him.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan visited the Kadapa Dargah | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:58 IST, November 18th 2024