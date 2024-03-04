Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 07:14 IST

Akon Sings Chammak Challo In Sherwani, Gets Celebs Grooving At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding | Watch

The final day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivity was headlined by a performance by Akon. A video of the same is going viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akon at Ambani bash
Akon at Ambani bash | Image:X
The grand Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivity concluded with an electrifying performance by Akon. The singer notably known for Chammak Challo and Criminal, arrived in India for the pre-wedding festivities of the couple in Jamnagar. Catch a glimpse of the singer performing his iconic track:-

 

 

What more do we know about Ambani's pre-wedding festivities?

While Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. Anant Ambani serves as a director on the boards of RIL and Jio Platforms Ltd among some other group firms.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in January 2023. The grand pre-wedding celebrations began on March 1 and was held at a residential township situated close to RIL's petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city. The couple is scheduled to get married later this year on July 12.

 

 

How does Ambani’s guest list look for the ongoing mega bash?

The high-profile event includes who’s who from across the world including Zuckerberg, former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

Popstar Rihanna gave a grand performance on Day 1 which is expected to be followed by performances of Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh during the three-day-long festivities.

 

 

The 'who's who' from India who have been invited to the event include corporate leaders Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, Sanjiv Goenka, Rishad Premji, Uday Kotak and Adar Poonawala, well-known film personalities Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, cricketers Rohit Sharma and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, among others.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 07:14 IST

