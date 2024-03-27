×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

Viral Video: Arijit Singh Stops Scooter To Celebrate Holi With Kids In Hometown

Arijit Singh rang in the festival of colours in West Bengal. A video doing rounds on social media features the singer riding in the streets with face colours.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Arijit Singh celebrated Holi in his hometown. In a viral video, the popular singer could be seen stopping mid-way to oblige fans with selfies at the festival. Videos of the same are going viral on social media with fans lauding his simplicity and humility. 

Arijit Singh wins hearts by his simple gesture on Holi 

Arijit Singh has often won the hearts of his fans by his down-to-earth gesture. In a new video doing rounds online, the Channa Mereya singer can be seen riding a scooter in Murshidabad, West Bengal, his hometown. In the video, he can be seen in a quintessential Holi outfit consisting of an all-white ensemble. 

 

While the singer rides his scooty, a bunch of kids celebrating Holi on the street spot him. He then stops on his way and gets down to celebrate the festival with them. His face could be seen drenched in Holi colours as he obliged the fans with selfies. The singer politely refused to play with colours but agreed to pose with the children. A video of the same is now doing rounds on social media. 

When Arijit Singh got injured during fan interaction in Aurangabad

In May 2023 Arijit Singh got injured during his live performance in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The incident took place on May 8. A slew of pictures did rounds on social media, where the singer is seen reprimanding a fan who tried to pull his hand during his live performance.

 

A screengrab of the viral post | Image: Instagram 

 

In a video that surfaced from the event, the singer can be heard telling the fan, "Why you pulled my hand? See, now I can't even move my hand. Arijit's hand was pulled again, when the singer went to the fan and said: "I want you guys to have fun. But if I am not able to perform, then you won't be able to have fun. You're pulling me like that and now my hands are shaking. So should I leave?" To which, the audience were quick to shout, "Nooooooooo." A clip also shows, the fans tried to pull his hand, Arijit lost control and was left with an injury. The singer then asks his fans to always respect artists. He also received initial treatment for the injury on the stage and resumed his performance.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

