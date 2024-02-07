Advertisement

Nick Jonas arrived in India on January 27 along with brother Joe and Kevin Jonas. The Jonas Brothers arrived in the country for their maiden performance at the Lollapalooza music festival in Mumbai. The boy band had a short stay in the country and was spotted heading back home on January 28. However, a video of them from the airport is now going viral on social media.

Did Nick Jonas forget his ticket?

On January 28, Nick Jonas along with his brothers and father headed back to the USA after a successful show at Lollapalooza. In a viral video from the airport, the Afterlife singer can be seen waiting for a long time at the security check at the gate. Along with the video, paparazzi member Viral Bhayani shared that Nick seemingly forgot his ticket during the travel. However, the video has now been deleted.



In the video shared by the paparazzi, Nick Jonas could be seen waiting for a long time at the airport gate while the security checked the documents. While the singer's father and others in the group got the security clearance, the singer was stopped. Social media users took to the comment section to hilariously comment that the singer has nothing to worry about since his in-laws live in the city.





Nick Jonas expresses gratitude after debut performance

In the wee hours of January 28, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from the Lollapalooza performance. In the photos, the band can be seen performing while a sea of crowd cheers for them. The Afterlife hitmaker shared the photos along with a note expressing gratitude to everyone who attended the concert.

Sharing the photo, Nick wrote in the caption, “Nothing better than kicking off 2024 with our first @jonasbrothers show ever in India at @lollaindia. This show was a special one for me in so many different ways. Thank you to everyone for coming out.”





