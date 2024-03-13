×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Viral Video: Ed Sheeran Recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Hook Step With Armaan Malik | Watch

Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik took to his Instagram handle to share an amusing video with Ed Sheeran that is now going viral on the internet.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik
Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ed Sheeran is currently having a blast in Mumbai. The American singer has arrived in India for his +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics) on March 16. This concert will mark his third performance in India so far. Now, a video of Ed Sheeran with Armaan Malik is going viral on social media wherein the two can be seen grooving to Allu Arjun's song.

Ed Sheeran grooves to Allu Arjun's hit song

Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik took to his Instagram handle to share an amusing video with Ed Sheeran. In the video, Armaan and Ed Sheeran can be seen grooving to Allu Arjun's hit song Butta Bomma from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The song released back in 2020 and was sung by Armaan Malik. Butta Bomma was a superhit song featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Now, the song has again gained attention after Ed Sheeran recreated the hook steps. Check the viral video below:

Ed Sheeran earlier took to his social media handle to share a video of himself visiting a school in Mumbai. Sharing the video, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too."

Ed Sheeran to perform in Mumbai for the 3rd time

Ed Sheeran's +-=÷× Tour (Mathematics) will end in Mumbai on March 16 at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, as part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour. This is Sheeran's third concert in India, having previously performed there in 2017. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. with Prateek Kuhad performing, followed by special guest Calum Scott. Sheeran will take to the stage at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets to Ed Sheeran's concert can only be obtained through bookmyshow. The general admission ticket costs ₹9,500. The ₹16,000 South Deck ticket includes exclusive amenities like dedicated restrooms, food and beverage zone, elevated viewing deck, and entry lane.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

