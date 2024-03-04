Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:25 IST
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik: Celebs Who Gave Ambanis Jamnagar Bash A Miss
From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, here's a rundown of the popular celebs missing from the Ambanis bash.
While it seemed the entire Hindi film industry was in Jamnagar from March 1-3 for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, some popular names were missing from the grand celebrations. Here's a rundown of the popular celebs missing from the bash.
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have recently welcomed their baby boy Akaay and are currently in London. They were not in India and thus missed the event.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka was absent from the Ambanis bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Her mom Madhu Chopra, who attended the three-day gala, told the media, "She will make up for it. Don't worry."
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan was seen missing from the gala in Jamnagar. He had recently posted about his injured back and his absence could be due to his injury and ongoing recovery.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana has been busy with work commitments, with her upcoming film Emergency set to release later this year. She was noticeably absent from the Ambanis bash.
Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan
Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan missed the grand Ambanis bash in Jamnagar. While Kartik was seen prepping for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri, Kriti has been busy holidaying in Gulmarg, Kashmir.
Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani
Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were missing from the bash in Jamnagar. They were seen in Amritsar, visiting the Golden Temple.
Ayushmann Khuranna and Taapsee Pannu
Ayushmann and Taapsee's absence from the bash did not go unnoticed. However, the reason for them missing out on the bash is not known
Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:21 IST
