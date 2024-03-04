Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik: Celebs Who Gave Ambanis Jamnagar Bash A Miss

From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, here's a rundown of the popular celebs missing from the Ambanis bash.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Celebs who did not attend Ambanis bash
Celebs who did not attend Ambanis bash | Image:Varinder Chawla
While it seemed the entire Hindi film industry was in Jamnagar from March 1-3 for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, some popular names were missing from the grand celebrations. Here's a rundown of the popular celebs missing from the bash.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have recently welcomed their baby boy Akaay and are currently in London. They were not in India and thus missed the event.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Image: Virushka Fans/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka was absent from the Ambanis bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Her mom Madhu Chopra, who attended the three-day gala, told the media, "She will make up for it. Don't worry."

File photo of Priyanka Chopra | Image: IMDb

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was seen missing from the gala in Jamnagar. He had recently posted about his injured back and his absence could be due to his injury and ongoing recovery.

File photo of Hrithik Roshan | Image: IDMb

Kangana Ranaut  

Kangana has been busy with work commitments, with her upcoming film Emergency set to release later this year. She was noticeably absent from the Ambanis bash.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan missed the grand Ambanis bash in Jamnagar. While Kartik was seen prepping for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri, Kriti has been busy holidaying in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

File photo of Kartik Aaryan | Image: IMDb 

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were missing from the bash in Jamnagar. They were seen in Amritsar, visiting the Golden Temple.

File photo of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani | Image: IMDb

Ayushmann Khuranna and Taapsee Pannu

Ayushmann and Taapsee's absence from the bash did not go unnoticed. However, the reason for them missing out on the bash is not known

Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

