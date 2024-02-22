Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Son Akaay To Have A British Citizenship? Here’s What We Know

Advertisement

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. Taking to their social media handles, the couple said, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we welcomes our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into the world." They further added, “We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.” The baby was born in a London hospital, sparking speculations if he would be a British citizen or retain an Indian citizenship.

Will Akaay be a British citizen?

Akaay will not be a British citizen automatically. As per the rules and regulations, a person born in the UK, does not automatically grant citizenship. To qualify for that, at least one parent needs to be a British citizen. Despite being born in London and his parents' property ownership in the region, Akaay will not be eligible for British citizenship. He will possess a UK passport but continue to be recognized as an Indian citizen.

Akaay's fake accounts flood social media

Amidst the genuine expressions of joy, a disturbing trend emerged with the creation of numerous fake accounts impersonating Akaay Kohli. These accounts, bearing misleading information and fabricated updates, sought to capitalize on the newborn's popularity.

What does Akaay mean?

The name "Akaay," of Turkish origin, carries a gender-neutral meaning, signifying "Shining Moon."

This new addition to their family comes after the birth of their first child, Vamika, in 2021. Anushka Sharma had previously shared an emotional Instagram post, introducing Vamika to the world and expressing profound gratitude for the experience of motherhood.

As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma embark on this new chapter with their growing family, fans and well-wishers flood social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the arrival of baby Akaay and sending blessings for the health and happiness of the entire Kohli-Sharma family.