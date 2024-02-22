Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Son Akaay To Have A British Citizenship? Here’s What We Know

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby boy Akaay Kohli was born in a London hospital, sparking speculations if he would be a British citizen. Let's find out.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Virat-Anushka's son Akaay name meaning
विराट-अनुष्का के बेटे अकाय | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. Taking to their social media handles, the couple said, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we welcomes our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into the world."  They further added, “We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.” The baby was born in a London hospital, sparking speculations if he would be a British citizen or retain an Indian citizenship. 

Will Akaay be a British citizen?

Akaay will not be a British citizen automatically. As per the rules and regulations, a person born in the UK, does not automatically grant citizenship. To qualify for that, at least one parent needs to be a British citizen. Despite being born in London and his parents' property ownership in the region, Akaay will not be eligible for British citizenship. He will possess a UK passport but continue to be recognized as an Indian citizen. 

Advertisement

Akaay's fake accounts flood social media 

Amidst the genuine expressions of joy, a disturbing trend emerged with the creation of numerous fake accounts impersonating Akaay Kohli. These accounts, bearing misleading information and fabricated updates, sought to capitalize on the newborn's popularity. 

Advertisement

What does Akaay mean?

The name "Akaay," of Turkish origin, carries a gender-neutral meaning, signifying "Shining Moon." 

Advertisement

This new addition to their family comes after the birth of their first child, Vamika, in 2021. Anushka Sharma had previously shared an emotional Instagram post, introducing Vamika to the world and expressing profound gratitude for the experience of motherhood.

As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma embark on this new chapter with their growing family, fans and well-wishers flood social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the arrival of baby Akaay and sending blessings for the health and happiness of the entire Kohli-Sharma family.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

12 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

12 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

12 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

13 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

19 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

19 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

19 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

19 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Adani Airport Holdings plan $24 million bond by March

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. India LIVE | 'Amul Foundation Was Laid Under Sardar Patel’: PM Modi

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. रिपब्लिक के पत्रकार के साथ ममता की पुलिस का टॉर्चर! पत्नी ने लगाई गुहार

    9 minutes ago

  4. Congress Concedes Defeat in UP? 63-17 Seat Sharing Pact Suggests So

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Mamata's Top Cops May Stage Sheikh's Arrest Today

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo