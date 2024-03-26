Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple welcomed their son Akaay on February 15. Days after the birth of the baby boy, the former Indian skipper returned to the country for the ongoing Indian Premiere League series. The cricketer took a short break from the sport to tend to his family. After winning the first match in the 2024 season of IPL against Punjab Kings, Kohli touched upon his extended break and how the couple led a life away from the spotlight during their time in London.

Virat Kohli says time spent in London was ‘surreal' for him and his family

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are no strangers to the spotlight. However, when the actress was expecting her second baby, the couple decided to move to London to get some time away from the limelight. Speaking about the same at the post-match presentation ceremony on March 25, Virat Kohli said, “We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months.”

The cricketer further said, “It was a surreal experience” for him as well as his family to be at a place away from fame. Further, Virat Kohli also added that after the birth of Akaay, his bond with his firstborn Vamika has strengthened. He asserted, “Of course, having two kids, things become totally different from a family perspective. So just the ability to be together, the connections that you make with your older child, it's amazing.”

Virat Kohli video calls wife Anushka Sharma after winning first match at IPL 2024

On March 25, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first match of the season against Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli, captain of the team, celebrated the success with his wife Anushka Sharma who is busy with mother duties. In a viral video, Kohli could be seen video-calling the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress immediately after the match.

this is just so wholesome, virat is such a family man and its so adorable how he always includes them in his most imp moments. the smile on his face >>>

The video flooded social media with netizens fawning over Virat’s devotion towards his family.

