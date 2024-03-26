×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Virat Kohli Recalls His Time With Anushka Sharma In London Before Son's Birth: Went Unrecognised...

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second son Akaay in London on February 15. The cricketer has returned for the ongoing IPL season.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma | Image:instagram
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple welcomed their son Akaay on February 15. Days after the birth of the baby boy, the former Indian skipper returned to the country for the ongoing Indian Premiere League series. The cricketer took a short break from the sport to tend to his family. After winning the first match in the 2024 season of IPL against Punjab Kings, Kohli touched upon his extended break and how the couple led a life away from the spotlight during their time in London.

Virat Kohli says time spent in London was ‘surreal' for him and his family 

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are no strangers to the spotlight. However, when the actress was expecting her second baby, the couple decided to move to London to get some time away from the limelight. Speaking about the same at the post-match presentation ceremony on March 25, Virat Kohli said, “We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months.” 

 

 

The cricketer further said, “It was a surreal experience” for him as well as his family to be at a place away from fame. Further, Virat Kohli also added that after the birth of Akaay, his bond with his firstborn Vamika has strengthened. He asserted, “Of course, having two kids, things become totally different from a family perspective. So just the ability to be together, the connections that you make with your older child, it's amazing.” 

Virat Kohli video calls wife Anushka Sharma after winning first match at IPL 2024 

On March 25, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first match of the season against Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli, captain of the team, celebrated the success with his wife Anushka Sharma who is busy with mother duties. In a viral video, Kohli could be seen video-calling the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress immediately after the match.

 

The video flooded social media with netizens fawning over Virat’s devotion towards his family.  

Published March 26th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

