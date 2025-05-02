Virat Kohli's Clarification For 'Liking' Avneet Kaur's Photos Fails To Convince Netizens, Memes Go Viral: Grow Up Chiku

Updated May 2nd 2025, 22:13 IST
Virat Kohli issued a clarification after a social media storm erupted over his alleged "like" on a fan page post dedicated to actress Avneet Kaur. The sultry photos of the 23-year-old actress are from her recent trip to Goa . She was seen wearing a green bralette and a bikini scarf in the images that were circulated on her fan pages. Allegedly, Virat posed a like on these photos, leading to speculation over his online activity. Many also pointed out that this minor scandal happened on Anushka Sharma's birthday.
Social media users noticed that Virat's Instagram handle appeared in the "likes" section of a post from Avneet's fan page. The post quickly went viral as screenshots circulated and comments poured in. Many dragged the cricketer's wife, Anushka, into the matter. As the issue escalated online, Virat posted a clarification, blaming the Instagram algorithm for his alleged like.
However, netizens started to share memes and funny responses to Virat's clarification in an attempt to suppress the online chatter about him and his "intent".
Without naming Avneet or referring to the post explicitly, Virat wrote, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.” The “like” on the post has since been removed from the post.
While Virat Kohli is busy playing in the latest edition of the IPL , he wished his wife Anushka Sharma on her 37th birthday on May 1 with a sweet photo of the couple.
The caption to his post read, "To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love.”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 2nd 2025, 22:07 IST