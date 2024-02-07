Advertisement

Poonam Pandey has taken the internet by storm by faking her death to raise awareness about cancer. Kangana Ranaut was the first few actors to condole the death of her Lock Upp contestant and wrote on her Instagram, “This is so sad. Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti.”

Kangana has now agreed that Poonam’s death was ‘sinister’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his X handle and said, “Actually, it was a marketing campaign for @thehauterrfly. Watch the end and the logo in the right upper corner. How sinister, how pathetic.” To this, Kangana replied and said, ‘Agree’.

Agree — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2024

Vivek Agnihotri honoured with a doctorate

Vivek who is known for weaving real-life narratives into the fabric of his movies, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Governor of Maharashtra. The filmmaker's popular movies such as The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and The Vaccine War have left a lasting impact on audiences with the Kashmir Files going on to win the prestigious National Film Award.

At the ADYPU Convocation 2024 where he was honoured, Agnihotri delivered a speech sharing five key life lessons. He expressed gratitude to his five profound teachers and institutions that shaped his understanding of life. From his early education, the importance of degrees, to the management phase of his life, cinema, power spirituality, and the realisation that there are no fixed rules, Agnihotri reflected on the diverse influences that contributed to his journey.

On the professional front, Agnihotri recently announced his film Parva during a grand event in Bangalore. Based on the novel by renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa, this magnum opus promises to be an epic cinematic journey. 'Parva' is set to become a three-part blockbuster franchise, marking its place in the history of Indian cinema.

Kangana on the other hand will be next seen in her solo directorial debut Emergency which will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion on June 14.