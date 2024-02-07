English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 21:19 IST

Vivek Agnihotri Calls Poonam Pandey's Death Prank 'Sinister', Kangana Ranaut Reacts

A day after condoling the death of Poonam Pandey, Kangana Ranaut has now agreed that the former's demise prank was sinister.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana, Poonam, Vivek
Kangana, Poonam, Vivek | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Poonam Pandey has taken the internet by storm by faking her death to raise awareness about cancer. Kangana Ranaut was the first few actors to condole the death of her Lock Upp contestant and wrote on her Instagram, “This is so sad. Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti.”

Kangana has now agreed that Poonam’s death was ‘sinister’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his X handle and said, “Actually, it was a marketing campaign for @thehauterrfly. Watch the end and the logo in the right upper corner. How sinister, how pathetic.” To this, Kangana replied and said, ‘Agree’.

Vivek Agnihotri honoured with a doctorate

Vivek who is known for weaving real-life narratives into the fabric of his movies, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Governor of Maharashtra. The filmmaker's popular movies such as The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and The Vaccine War have left a lasting impact on audiences with the Kashmir Files going on to win the prestigious National Film Award.

Advertisement

At the ADYPU Convocation 2024 where he was honoured, Agnihotri delivered a speech sharing five key life lessons. He expressed gratitude to his five profound teachers and institutions that shaped his understanding of life. From his early education, the importance of degrees, to the management phase of his life, cinema, power spirituality, and the realisation that there are no fixed rules, Agnihotri reflected on the diverse influences that contributed to his journey.

On the professional front, Agnihotri recently announced his film Parva during a grand event in Bangalore. Based on the novel by renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa, this magnum opus promises to be an epic cinematic journey. 'Parva' is set to become a three-part blockbuster franchise, marking its place in the history of Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Kangana on the other hand will be next seen in her solo directorial debut Emergency which will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion on June 14.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News29 minutes ago

  3. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement