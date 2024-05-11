Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence, aesthetically, strikes a balance between reflecting his and his wife's respective personalities. Curated and designed in collaboration with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi, the core aesthetic of the Mumbai home draws heavily from a laidback yet colourful Goan aesthetic, reminiscent of a farmhouse. The actor recently threw open the doors of his home, sharing glimpses.

Inside Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai home



While a farmhouse and the village aesthetic may not really overlap in terms of the demographic it appeals to, Vivek and Priyanka's home has struck a perfect balance. Interestingly, the Oberoi's house a cow by the name of Kamdhenu, who has its own cowshed. Kamdhenu in her little nook, then, is as village-esque as it gets. Vivek said, "This is more her house than mine. The aroma of a cowshed gives you a feeling that within this city, you are living in you are living in your own little village."

Vivek and Priyanka have not compromised on their vision, picking between the allure of a village and the charm of Goa. The latter, is actually an aesthetic that is heavily present in their home. He added, "The idea was that this home should come from me and Priyanka, and what it represents is our life. When we bought this house, we wanted it to reflect Goa. Everything that you see outside and inside is the essence of a farmhouse."

Vintage furniture has a special place in the Oberoi residence



For Vivek and Priyanka, vintage furniture and pieces are more about the memories and stories they hold, as opposed to just being a posh aesthetic. Pointing to a half-a-century old vintage bed, the actor elaborated, "This bed has been in Priyanka’s family for half a century and maybe even longer than that. So, I love it because my earliest memory as a 4-year-old is sleeping in a bed like this and feeling cozy and secure while listening to stories from my dad."

Besides this, wooden furniture, statement hanging lights, a standout painting of Goddess Lakshmi, indoor plants and exposed taps and pipes, make up the rest of the standout corners of the house. Vivek signed off saying, "We like this quirkiness and madness".