Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020 sent the entire film industry into shock. A wave of grief presided over the actor's family, people the MS Dhoni star worked with and his fans. Vivek Oberoi, who was last ween in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Indian Police Force, opened up about attending the late actor's funeral and how he saw his family cope during the time.

File photo of Sushant Singh Rajput | Image: IMDb

Absolute tragedy: Vivek on SSR's untimely death

Speaking with Humans Of Bombay, Vivek Oberoi shared, “I have met Sushant, interacted with him, he was a lovely boy, phenomenal talent and absolute tragedy to lose him the way we did as an industry."

The two actors never shared the screen space but it seems like Vivek had deep respect for Sushant. The Saathiya actor was also one of the few people who attended Sushant's funeral in Mumbai. He recalled that he cried for over half an hour as he was overcome with grief at the loss of such talent so early in their lives.

Vivek talks about SSR's private funeral

Sharing the details of Sushant's last rites, Vivek said, “There were 20 people at the funeral. I was one of them. In that rain, I saw the shattered eyes of the father. I was fortunate that I had that home, I have that home, family, which holds me in those moments. I sat on the floor, put my head on my mother’s lap like a baby and cried and wondered ‘Why is this happening to me?’ I cried for 40 minutes and then she asked me, ‘When you were winning those awards, getting all the fame and love, did you ask why me?’”

