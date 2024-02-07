English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Vyjayanthimala Becomes 2nd Actress In History To Win Padma Vibhushan - Can You Guess Who Was First?

Vyjayanthimala Bali is being conferred Padma Vibhushan this year and she's just the second Indian actress to achieve this feat. Read to know who was the first.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vyjayanthimala
Vyjayanthimala | Image:IMDb
Veteran actress Vyjayanthimala Bali has been announced as one of the awardees of this year’s Padma Vibhushan. Even though there have been multiple winners of this civilian award in the past from the field of art, Bali is just the second actress to have achieved this feat.

Who was the first Indian actress to be conferred with Padma Vibhushan?

Zohra Sehgal paved the way for leading ladies of Indian cinema after she became the first-ever actress to win the coveted Padma Vibhushan. The Grand Old Lady of Bollywood - passed away at the age of 102 on July 10, 2014. Born in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, her journey started with a prophecy of an untimely demise at 18, a prediction she defied with a life filled with global fame.

A look at Zohra Sehgal’s rollercoaster life

Commencing her career as a dancer alongside Uday Shankar in 1935, Zohra's artistic journey started at Prithviraj Kapoor's Prithvi Theatre. Love entered her life in the form of Kameshwar Sehgal despite an age gap of eight years and the couple married in 1942. Unfortunately, Kameshwar took his own life in 1952.

Surviving the heartbreak, Zohra took on a drama scholarship to London in 1962 which landed her roles in English films and TV productions like My Beautiful Launderette and Tandoori Nights. A versatile character actor, Zohra went on to venture into Bollywood and eventually earned the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2010.

Zohra's journey began with a purdah boarding school in Lahore at the age of seven. Breaking free from societal norms, she donned a burqa in 1930 and took a road trip to Europe to learn dance in Dresden with a motive to escape the fate of an arranged marriage.

Ahead of her time, Zohra Sehgal remained relevant throughout her career. Even in her later years, she humorously charged a fee for interviews, quipping, "I'm 85 and have to start saving for my funeral."

Expressing her rebel spirit, she desired an electric cremation without any poems or fuss, insisting, "And for heaven's sake, don't bring back my ashes. Flush them down the toilet if the crematorium refuses to keep them." The ardent cinema lovers continue to miss her and as they say and we believe, ‘Zohra hamesha hamaari yaadon me zinda rahengi’.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

