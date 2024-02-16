Advertisement

Actress Ayesha Takia made a surprise public appearance at the Mumbai airport on Friday. She wore a navy blue salwar kameez and smiled for the paparazzi as she was accompanied by her family members. While Ayesha was once seen in back-to-back films, some of which were hits, she has been away from the silver screen for quite sometime. Her surprise spotting left netizens excited, with some asking for her return to the movies.

Ayesha looks unrecognisable in latest outing

The Wanted actress was last seen on the big screen in Mod (2011), directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. She ten transitioned to TV and hosted the reality TV show Sur Kshetra. On Friday, she was spotted after a long time, looking as radiant as ever. However, her latest pictures will certainly make you look twice.

Her airport look comprised of a navy blue kameez with embroidery all over and salwar of similar colour. She gracefully posed for the paparazzi at the airport. She opted for dewy makeup and completed her look with mid-parted hairdo and a silver handbag. Netizens quickly flooded the comments section with their reactions."Please come back in movies," read a comment. Another netizen wrote, “We need Wanted 2.”

Ayesha's filmography and break from acting

Ayesha first got recognition after featuring in a television commercial. She later bagged her maiden Bollywood film- Tarzan The Wonder Car in 2004. Even though the film failed to be a success at the box office, the actress was noticed. She featured in back-to-back movies through the decade with some hits and other flops. Her popular movies include – Socha Na Tha, Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, Dor, Salaam-E-Ishq, Fool N Final, No Smoking, Sunday, 8 x 10 Tasveer and others.

Ayesha Takia in a still from Wanted | Image: IMDb

She delivered her biggest commercial hit with Prabhudeva's directorial Wanted. While many expected her to feature in more movies hereon, she vanished from the film industry a couple of years later.

Advertisement