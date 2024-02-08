English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 20:19 IST

WATCH | Young Hrithik Roshan shows off his dance skills alongside Ekta Kapoor in a throwback video

Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 50th birthday today, January 10.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 50th Birthday
Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 50th Birthday | Image:Image/ IMDb
Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for the release of his film Fighter, turned a year older today. On the occasion, a captivating video showcasing a glimpse of Hrithik's childhood has gone viral across the internet. In the video, the actor can be seen showing off his dance skills alongside Ekta Kapoor.

Young Hrithik's Dance moves go viral

The internet is abuzz with a video featuring a young Hrithik Roshan dancing alongside Ekta Kapoor at an event. This nostalgic clip has mesmerised viewers, showcasing the actor's innate dance prowess even at a tender age. Shared with the caption, "The boy had dance moves since childhood," the footage portrays Hrithik gracefully swaying to the beats of band music, leaving an indelible mark on his youthful energy and flair.

Birthday gift for Hrithik by Fighter Makers

To honour Hrithik's special day, the team behind the movie Fighter surprised fans with an exclusive sneak peek, unveiling the actor's portrayal as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, fondly known as Patty. In this captivating teaser, Hrithik effortlessly raises the bar, igniting anticipation with his charismatic screen presence and performance.

Birthday wishes from mom Pinkie and dad Rakesh Roshan

On Hrithik's 50th birthday, the actor received heartwarming gestures from his parents. His mother, Pinkie Roshan, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram dedicated to her son, accompanied by an unseen childhood photo of Hrithik and a glimpse of his appearance from Fighter. Likewise, his father, Rakesh Roshan, extended warm wishes, commemorating Hrithik's achievements and their enduring bond, marking this celebratory half-century milestone.

As Hrithik Roshan turns 50, the outpouring of love, admiration, and appreciation for his remarkable journey in Bollywood reinforces his enduring legacy and continues to inspire fans and industry peers alike. Renowned for captivating audiences with each cinematic endeavor, Hrithik Roshan consistently raises expectations and temperatures alike. Following his stunning transformation for War and his weight gain for Super 30, Hrithik's ongoing portrayal of Patty from Fighter continues to captivate and impress audiences, showcasing his unwavering commitment to character portrayal and storytelling.

 

 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

