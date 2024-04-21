Advertisement

Alia Bhatt has been quite vocal about her mental health and says she does not take it lightly. In an interview with Vogue last year, the actress spoke about going to therapy every week to cope with her “fears”. She also revealed how it is important for her to discuss her problems.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her mental health

During the interview, Alia Bhatt revealed going to therapy and said, "I work hard at my mental health—I go to therapy every week where I voice these fears. And it helps me understand that this is not something that I will be able to figure out on day one or five or even ten; it’s an ever-evolving, ever-growing process. You have to be able to pick up the pieces of yourself and build anew every day. There’s nothing like, ‘Oh I’ve got it together... I’m coping excellently... I have all the answers.’ No one has all the answers."

Alia Bhatt on juggling between her career and personal life

Alia Bhatt opened up about juggling between her career and fulfilling mom duties. The actress said that thoughts like 'if she is doing right with her baby and work' often make her anxious. She further stated that she has a healthy amount of 'mom guilt.' During the same interview, Alia Bhatt said that there is a lot of pressure on women to ace both, career and parenting.

She added that it's important for new mothers to get that time off work to "gather their bearings". Accepting how her "star status" makes it less challenging for her to manage both, Alia said that she often wonders what people think of her.