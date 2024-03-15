×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 21:18 IST

When Arijit Singh Said He 'Tortured' Himself To Become A Playback Singer: People Hated My Voice

The Tum Hi Ho singer revealed how to "tortured" himself and sculpted his voice. Arijit Singh is one of the highest-paid artists in India right now.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arijit Singh, Bollywood
Arijit Singh | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular playback singers in India right now. He found fame by featuring in a reality show and later went on to become one of the most celebrated singers in Bollywood. Today, most of albums feature his songs. However, the road to success for Arijit has not been an easy one. In an interview, the Tum Hi Ho singer revealed how he “tortured” himself and sculpted his voice to get the texture he is popular for now.

File photo of Arijit Singh | Image: IMDb

Arijit Singh says he has 'sculpted' his voice

Talking about his struggle to the top in playback singing, “Arijit Singh said that he voice is not like its sounds today and he has achieved the texture by working on it over the years. “Meine toh apne voice ko toda hai, mera voice thodi aisa tha pehle. Mera voice alag he tha. Who voice ko wapas karne ke liye mujhe 2-3 mahina saab chor dena parega, but people hated that voice (I have broken my voice. It was not like this. To get my original voice back, I'll have to work on it for 2-3 months. But people hated that voice),” Arijit said.

File photo of Arijit Singh | Image: IMDb

Arijit Singh says he crafted his voice like people build muscle

He added, “When I started singing in my voice, people didn’t like it at all. So, I had to change my voice. To kind of cut through. Gaale ko tod tod ke textures banaya hai meine. It’s almost like sculpting your voice. Bohot torture kia ha apne aap ko ek tarike se taaki voice ka projection alag ho jaye, bascally voice ka muscle banne jaisa (I have tpurtured myself so that the projection of my vice changes. It's almost like building muscle).”

Today, Arijit is one of the highest-paid playback singers in the country. All his concert are sold out and he enjoys a massive fan-following.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 21:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B Pics Amid Rumours

a few seconds ago
Indian startups challenge Google Play Billing System

Google to face CCI probe

a minute ago
PM Modi

PM holds roadshow

2 minutes ago
National Vaccination Day 2024

National Vaccination Day

9 minutes ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

12 minutes ago
US Tornadoes

Tornadoes in US

19 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha

19 minutes ago
MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

20 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Gujarat BJP's Mission 26

21 minutes ago
Air India

Air India lay off

25 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

27 minutes ago
Life Insurance Company

Hike in wages

29 minutes ago
Pakistan Imran khan

PTI to protest at IMF

30 minutes ago
Arijit Singh, Bollywood

Arijit Sculpted His Voice

33 minutes ago
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

AI elevates cybersecurity

33 minutes ago
Russia US Putin Biden

Russia slams US

38 minutes ago
Supporters of Opposition parties made false claims that a Pakistan-based firm named 'The Hub Power Company' donated Rs 95 lakh to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

FACT CHECK: No, Pakistan-

42 minutes ago
Crude Oil

Windfall taxes hiked

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News14 hours ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education15 hours ago

  4. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainmenta day ago

  5. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo