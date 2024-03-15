Advertisement

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular playback singers in India right now. He found fame by featuring in a reality show and later went on to become one of the most celebrated singers in Bollywood. Today, most of albums feature his songs. However, the road to success for Arijit has not been an easy one. In an interview, the Tum Hi Ho singer revealed how he “tortured” himself and sculpted his voice to get the texture he is popular for now.

Arijit Singh says he has 'sculpted' his voice

Talking about his struggle to the top in playback singing, “Arijit Singh said that he voice is not like its sounds today and he has achieved the texture by working on it over the years. “Meine toh apne voice ko toda hai, mera voice thodi aisa tha pehle. Mera voice alag he tha. Who voice ko wapas karne ke liye mujhe 2-3 mahina saab chor dena parega, but people hated that voice (I have broken my voice. It was not like this. To get my original voice back, I'll have to work on it for 2-3 months. But people hated that voice),” Arijit said.

Arijit Singh says he crafted his voice like people build muscle

He added, “When I started singing in my voice, people didn’t like it at all. So, I had to change my voice. To kind of cut through. Gaale ko tod tod ke textures banaya hai meine. It’s almost like sculpting your voice. Bohot torture kia ha apne aap ko ek tarike se taaki voice ka projection alag ho jaye, bascally voice ka muscle banne jaisa (I have tpurtured myself so that the projection of my vice changes. It's almost like building muscle).”

Today, Arijit is one of the highest-paid playback singers in the country. All his concert are sold out and he enjoys a massive fan-following.