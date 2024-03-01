Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently announced their first pregnancy after 5 years of marriage. The couple will welcome their baby in September later this year. As the news made the round on the internet, netizens noticed that the actress has been hinting at her pregnancy since January this year. In last month’s interview, Deepika talked about embracing motherhood and the values she would like to instill in her future children.

Deepika Padukone wants to teach these values to her child

In a conversation with Vogue Singapore, Deepika stated that she wished to give her kids a strong sense of being rooted. The actress said that anytime she gets in touch with her relatives and childhood friends, they frequently remark on how she hasn’t changed even after the fame.

She added that nobody should allow success and wealth to separate them from their loved ones to the extent that they do. Teaching their kids the same values to their children is her and Ranveer’s common objective.

Advertisement

Deepika said, “In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

Deepika-Ranveer make first appearance after pregnancy announcement

The couple made their first public appearance after their pregnancy announcement on February 29. They were seen twinning in white as they arrived at the airport in Mumbai and were seemingly headed to Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Deepveer smiled and posed for the paps and also received congratulatory wishes from people at the airport.

Advertisement