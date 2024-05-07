Advertisement

Hansika Motwani, who started her career as a child artist, has seamlessly transitioned into a prominent figure in the film industry. As she evolved in front of the camera, her fanbase grew exponentially, solidifying her status in showbiz. With fame came unwarranted speculations, notably surrounding rumours of hormonal injections. However, Hansika has consistently brushed off such gossip, attributing it to the inevitable downside of celebrity status. In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, she candidly addressed the issue, highlighting her resilience in the face of scrutiny.

When Hansika talked about the impact of such baseless rumours

Reflecting on the impact of these rumours, Hansika acknowledged the potential emotional toll it may have taken on her mother, Mona Motwani. Despite that, her mother shielded her from the negativity. "I don’t remember getting bothered by it, I was fine with it because if you were talking about me I must be really important to you," Hansika said.

Hansika Motwani file photo | Image: Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Answering if these rumours affected her mother, Hansika said, "I think it did but she never showed it to me because she was protecting me. But if you are on a public platform, it stops bothering you."

Hansika Motwani file photo | Image: Hansika Motwani/Instagram

When Hansika's mother Mona responded to these rumours

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble last year, Hansika Motwani's mother opened up about the rumours surrounding her daughter. Speaking on the allegations continually levied against her with regards to willingly giving a young Hansika growth hormone injections to ensure a more successful stint with her movie career, Mona refused possessing any knowledge of the kind of injections people had been referring to. Mona also went on to firmly state how if someone were to simply point out the name of these injections, it would make her richer than the likes of Tata and Birla. Mona also refuted the existence of any such injections which simply grow one's bones. The actress' mother went on to say, "A stranger sitting in a dark corner who is envious and pays someone to write bad things about you, and people write. You don't Know who is writing bad stuff about you."