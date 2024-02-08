When Hrithik Roshan addressed his rumoured affair with Kareena Kapoor

Advertisement

As Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday on January 10, it's a fitting time to revisit his cinematic journey and a chapter from his personal life that deserves attention. Amidst the glamour of Bollywood, where relationships often make headlines and celebrities keep mum on speculations, Hrithik Roshan opted for transparency to address past 'affair rumours' in a dignified manner.

When rumours of Hrithik-Kareena's relationship went viral

During the early stages of their acting careers, Hrithik and Kareena Kapoor Khan displayed their on-screen chemistry in the 2003 film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. Despite being married, speculations of Hrithik’s romantic involvement with Kareena circulated widely. The duo remained tight-lipped until Hrithik decided to confront the rumours head-on.

Hrithik and Kareena | Image: Youtube screengrab

Following his marriage to Sussanne Khan, Hrithik shared his perspective on the alleged romance with Kareena. Dismissing the rumours with a laugh, he acknowledged the discomfort caused by the timing of these speculations. In an interview, Hrithik said, "Thankfully, the people who matter, my friends and family, including Sussanne, trust me enough not to believe such baseless reports".

Did Kareena travel to London to visit Hrithik?

Addressing an absurd report suggesting Kareena travelled to London to visit his film set, Hrithik said, "Apparently, Kareena was attempting to coax me into reciprocating her feelings, with me requesting her to back off - a complete fabrication.”

In the same interview, Hrithik also praised Kareena for being a well-intentioned woman who is often misunderstood due to her honesty. The Krrish actor further regretted the unfair representation she faced in the media.

What are Kareena and Hrithik up to?

Both Hrithik and Kareena have since found contentment in their personal lives. Kareena is happily married to Saif Ali Khan, with whom she has two children, Taimur and Jeh. Meanwhile, Hrithik is in a relationship with singer-actress Saba Azad. Professionally, Kareena will be next in The Crew and The Buckingham Murders while Hrithik will be seen in Fighter and War 2.