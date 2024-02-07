Advertisement

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood in 2014 with Fugly. The film went did not perform well at the box office but Kiara was noticed. It was later in 2016 that she turned heads with her understated act in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Almost 10 years in the industry, Kiara is one of the most sought-after actresses in India and is carefully balancing her career in the Hindi and South film industries.

However, like all stars in the limelight, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress has also been under immense scrutiny with her looks also becoming the talks of the town.

Advertisement

Did Kiara go under the knife?

Speaking on a chat show, Kiara recalled the time she did her own makeup and hairstyling and when the pictures from the time surfaced on social media, she was accused of getting plastic surgery done. "Everyone was like, 'oh, she has got plastic surgery done'. It was a moment that really got me very badly. The irony of it all was that I was thinking to myself 'why are you listening to all of that. You haven't done'. That was the time when I decided to turn off my comments section on social media," Kiara said.

Advertisement

"I almost started believing that I had got the surgery done. But you can't let social media become you. It is an addiction," she shared.

Kiara next facing delays since long

Kiara Advani will next feature opposite Ram Charan in Game Changer. The Shankar directorial has been facing several delays but rumours have suggested that a fresh schedule of the pan-India film will begin in mid-February. The film is eyeing a grand release sometime later this year.