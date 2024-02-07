Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

When Kiara Advani's Viral Photos Sparked Rumours Of Actress Going Under The Knife

When it was speculated that Kiara had got surgery done, she turned off her comments section. "I almost believed it," she said during an interview.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood in 2014 with Fugly. The film went did not perform well at the box office but Kiara was noticed. It was later in 2016 that she turned heads with her understated act in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Almost 10 years in the industry, Kiara is one of the most sought-after actresses in India and is carefully balancing her career in the Hindi and South film industries.

However, like all stars in the limelight, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress has also been under immense scrutiny with her looks also becoming the talks of the town.

Advertisement

Did Kiara go under the knife?

Speaking on a chat show, Kiara recalled the time she did her own makeup and hairstyling and when the pictures from the time surfaced on social media, she was accused of getting plastic surgery done. "Everyone was like, 'oh, she has got plastic surgery done'. It was a moment that really got me very badly. The irony of it all was that I was thinking to myself 'why are you listening to all of that. You haven't done'. That was the time when I decided to turn off my comments section on social media," Kiara said.

Advertisement

"I almost started believing that I had got the surgery done. But you can't let social media become you. It is an addiction," she shared.    

Kiara next facing delays since long

Kiara Advani will next feature opposite Ram Charan in Game Changer. The Shankar directorial has been facing several delays but rumours have suggested that a fresh schedule of the pan-India film will begin in mid-February. The film is eyeing a grand release sometime later this year.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World23 minutes ago

  5. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement