When Kriti Sanon Shared Romantic Gestures That Make Relationship 'Meaningful'

Kriti Sanon has had a successful first quarter of the year. Two of the actress's movies Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew have been back-to-back hits at the box office. Days after Crew's release, an old interview of Kriti describing her ideal partner has gone viral on social media.

Something as insignificant as carrying a jacket: Kriti Sanon on her ideal romance

In an old interview with Vogue, Kriti Sanon opened up about her ideal partner. The Adipurush actress revealed that it is the small gestures that matter the most to her. Kriti is known for keeping her private life to herself.

A file photo of Kriti Sanon | Image: Instagram

In the interview, Kriti Sanon mentioned, “Something as insignificant as carrying a jacket while going to the movies in case I feel cold or thoughtfully ordering food when I come back home after working late can make a relationship feel so meaningful.” Talking to the publication, the actress also revealed a desire to buy a house wherein her mother can enjoy her tea in a garden.

Kriti Sanon pens a note for Crew co-stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor

On March 29, on the day of Crew release, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos featuring herself alongside Kareena and Tabu. In the caption, the actress expressed her admiration for the two iconic performers and addressed the pleasure she experienced working alongside them. Despite her junior status on set, Kriti humorously noted that she never "behaved" like one, in contrast to Kareena and Tabu.

Detailing the bond and fun they had during the filming process, Kriti also talked about the chemistry they forged as a team. From Tabu's warm hugs to Kareena's daily lunch inquiries and the delectable homemade food provided by Rhea Kapoor, Kriti fondly recollected the memorable moments shared with her co-stars. She also acknowledged the positive energy and support from director Rajesh Krishnan, producer Ekta Kapoor, and the rest of the crew.

