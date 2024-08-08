sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 08:26 IST, August 8th 2024

When Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Secret Vacation Photos Confirmed Their Relationship

Naga Chaitnaya and Sohbita Dulipala ignited dating rumours after they were spotted spending quality time at an undisclosed foreign location.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Naga Chaitanya and Sohbita Dhulipala
Naga Chaitanya and Sohbita Dhulipala | Image: Naga Chaitanya and Sohbita Dhulipala/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:26 IST, August 8th 2024