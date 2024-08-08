Published 08:26 IST, August 8th 2024
When Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Secret Vacation Photos Confirmed Their Relationship
Naga Chaitnaya and Sohbita Dulipala ignited dating rumours after they were spotted spending quality time at an undisclosed foreign location.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Naga Chaitanya and Sohbita Dhulipala | Image: Naga Chaitanya and Sohbita Dhulipala/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:26 IST, August 8th 2024