Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married for the past 5 years now. The couple is parents to a little Malti and is often seen spending quality time with each other and their family. The couple tied the knot in Jodhpur in the double ceremony including a big fat Indian wedding and a white wedding. In a recent interview, Nick made a confession about his week-long wedding festivities with Priyanka.

Why did Nick Jonas regret the lavish wedding?

During his appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, with brothers Kevin and Joe, Nick admitted being fed up with his long wedding. The singer took a lie detector test where he was asked questions by the host and he had to respond with a yes or no. When James asked Nick if he was done with his many wedding customs, Nick said that he was. He went on to joke that when he saw the wedding bills, he regretted the Indian ceremonies even more.

Kevin also mentioned that he was astounded by the numerous ceremonies during Nick and Priyanka’s wedding and questioned when they would all end. When asked if any of the brother's significant others get on his nerves Joe Jonas replied in the negative, but the lie detector machine indicated otherwise making all of them burst into laughter.

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra’s family life

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018, in a lavish wedding. The wedding celebrations were carried out for a few days and were conducted in both Indian and Western traditions. Held in Jodhpur, family and close friends of the couple were in attendance for the 3-day grand affair.

In January 2022, Priyanka took to her Instagram to announce that she had welcomed her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy. However, due to some medical complications, Malti was kept in the NICU for 100 days only to come home to her parents in May 2022.