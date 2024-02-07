Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

When Nick Jonas Revealed He Was 'Done' With His Many Weddings To Priyanka Chopra

During his appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, with brothers Kevin and Joe, Nick Jonas admitted being fed up with his long wedding.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. | Image:Nick Jonas/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married for the past 5 years now. The couple is parents to a little Malti and is often seen spending quality time with each other and their family. The couple tied the knot in Jodhpur in the double ceremony including a big fat Indian wedding and a white wedding. In a recent interview, Nick made a confession about his week-long wedding festivities with Priyanka. 

Why did Nick Jonas regret the lavish wedding? 

During his appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, with brothers Kevin and Joe, Nick admitted being fed up with his long wedding. The singer took a lie detector test where he was asked questions by the host and he had to respond with a yes or no. When James asked Nick if he was done with his many wedding customs, Nick said that he was. He went on to joke that when he saw the wedding bills, he regretted the Indian ceremonies even more.

Kevin also mentioned that he was astounded by the numerous ceremonies during Nick and Priyanka’s wedding and questioned when they would all end. When asked if any of the brother's significant others get on his nerves Joe Jonas replied in the negative, but the lie detector machine indicated otherwise making all of them burst into laughter. 

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra’s family life

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018, in a lavish wedding. The wedding celebrations were carried out for a few days and were conducted in both Indian and Western traditions. Held in Jodhpur, family and close friends of the couple were in attendance for the 3-day grand affair. 

 

In January 2022, Priyanka took to her Instagram to announce that she had welcomed her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy. However, due to some medical complications, Malti was kept in the NICU for 100 days only to come home to her parents in May 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement