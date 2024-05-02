Advertisement

Rajesh Khanna stirred a storm when he decided to marry Dimple Kapadia, who was 16 years old, at the time. The actress was yet to make her Bollywood debut and the couple’s nuptials garnered massive attention due to their age gap as the actor was 31 years old when they got married in 1974. However, their marriage was short-lived and the couple separated in 1982. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress has spoken about the failed relationship on several occasions. Now, a video of the veteran actor talking about his estranged wife has resurfaced on social media.

When Rajesh Khanna said Dimple Kapadia is not divorcing him

In a public appearance in Vancouver, Canada, the Anand star was asked about his relationship with Dimple Kapadia. While separated, the couple never officially filed for divorce. The clip shows the actor speaking about the impending divorce, at the time.

A reporter asked Rajesh Khanna about his estranged wife and if he would consider getting back with her. To this, the superstar said, “Doobara matlab? Pehle kahan alag the? Yeh hai ki alag-alag rehte hai kyunki abhi tak divorce nahi diya hai na usne, wo deti hee nahi hai. Yeh to woh jane kis liye nahi deti hai, pata nahi kis liye. (Again means? When were we separated? Yes, we do not live together but we are not divorced yet. She is not ready to divorce me. I don’t know why she is not divorcing me).” He requested the reporters to ask Dimple why she was not ready to divorce him. He added, “Main to itna hi keh sakta hoon ki nahi diya hai divorce, toh nahi diya. Unki marzi hai. Aur ab kya hai, baat toh dilon ki hai. (It is her wish she still has not divorced me. It is a matter of love).” The video has not resurfaced and has gone viral on social media.

Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s whirlwind romance

Much like their marriage, the relationship of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, too, became a matter of media interest. Talking about her first meeting with the superstar, the Bobby fame shared at the FICCI event, “We were going to Ahmedabad on a private flight for a function. I was born dramatic. Bachpan se drama ka shauk bohot jyada tha. He sat next to me. I was looking at him. Rajesh Khanna, I mean come on guys, give me a break. I very chalaak-ly told him, ‘Wahan toh bohot crowd hoga, bheed hogi. Aap mera haath pakdoge na? (That place will be very crowded right? Will you hold my hand?)’ He said, ‘Haan bilkul (Yes, why not).’ I replied, ‘Hamesha ke liye? (Forever?)’ And the rest is history. It happened.” She added that it was a week after their meeting on the flight that their marriage was fixed.

A file photo of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Khanna with their daughters during his final days | Image: Instagram

They tied the knot in March 1973, just before the release of Dimple’s debut Bobby. The film became a massive success and the actress was flooded with offers. However, it was the same time Khanna delivered a string of flops at the box office. He, reportedly, stopped Dimple from pursuing a career in films.

Talking about the difficult time, the actress told at a media appearance, “I left the house thrice earlier, but every time I went back home I felt sorry about the whole thing and came back. Both Rajesh and I were unable to accept the failure of our marriage. But I realised I wouldn't survive as a human being if I lived there any longer. I got neurotic because I was prepared to do anything...to go to any extreme ...only to extract a smile from him.”

In 1982, the couple decided to part ways and Dimple left the actor’s residence with her two daughters Twinkle and Pinkie. She resumed her career with the hit movie Saagar and continued to work in films. The couple never filed for a legal divorce and continued to co-parent their daughters. Rajesh Khanna breathed his last in 2012 and Dimple Kapadia, along with other family members was by his side during his final days.