Updated April 5th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

When Shakira Lost Lyrics For An Entire Album After Her Suitcase Went Missing At An Airport

Shakira recently opened up about the time when she lost the lyrics of her entire album. She revealed how she reacted to the incident.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shakira
Shakira | Image:shakira/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shakira, who is known for her singing, once lost an entire album when her suitcase disappeared from an airport in Bogota and had to start from scratch. The Grammy winner had written enough lyrics for her fourth album when she was 21-year-old in the 1990s which she kept in her suitcase.

Shakira lost the lyrics of an entire album

Shakira, who recently appeared on the YouTube series The Hot Ones, opened about the time when she lost the lyrics of an entire album due to airline mismangaement. She said, "When I was like, 21, I had written a whole body of work. And it got lost at an airport in Bogota. I had all my lyrics in my dad's briefcase because I used to travel with my parents back in the day. And I think that it just disappeared at the airport."

"So that's why I named our album 'Where are the Thieves?' After that story, I had to reconstruct all of the lyrics in my head. When I was able to, like after a great deal of effort", she added.

How did Shakira deal with the incident?

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker doesn't think she was the target of an attack and feels she was just put in an "unfortunate" situation at the time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I wasn't targeted specifically. I know. I think just you know, the bag just disappeared. The suitcase disappeared with my lyrics. I was unfortunate. It was so painful."

The 47-year-old songstress recently said that her voice is "so much better" now than when she first hit the music scene.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

