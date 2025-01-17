Published 18:20 IST, January 17th 2025
Where Are Coldplay Fans? Chris Martin Goes Completely Unnoticed At Marine Drive Ahead Of Mumbai Concert
Even after massive rage around Coldplay’s concert tickets, Mumbaikars missed out on recognising Chris Martin at Marine Drive.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The wait is finally over! After a successful show in Abu Dhabi, Coldplay is now all set to perform in India. With the series of shows lined up in different cities in India starting from January 18, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson landed in Mumbai on January 16, Thursday evening. The Fix You singer took a short detour in the city of dreams and made a stop by at the popular spot Marine Drive. However, what surprises many is that even after massive rage around Coldplay’s concert tickets, Mumbaikars missed out on recognising the global stars.
Mumbaikar missed spotting Chris Martin at Marine Drive, as he explored the city ahead of Coldplay's Mumbai concert
On Friday, Coldplay shared a photo on X showing Chris Martin relaxing at Marine Drive. He was dressed in a beige t-shirt and black track pants. The post's caption read, "We are so happy and grateful to be here in India."
However, fans noticed that no one at the bustling seashore recognised Chris Martin. The internet reacted to the picture with mixed responses. One X user wrote, "Even after spending so much on tickets, how come no one at Marine Drive knows him?"
Another commented, "Wow, Coldplay went unnoticed—how?" A different user welcomed him, saying, "Welcome to India, Chris. I won’t be able to attend the concerts, but I’m cheering for you and hope you have an amazing time in my country."
What are the dates for Coldplay India concerts?
As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the band will perform four shows in the country. The India leg begins on January 18 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, followed by two more performances in Mumbai on January 19 and 21. The tour concludes with a final show on January 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Updated 18:20 IST, January 17th 2025