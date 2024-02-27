Advertisement

Abdu Rozik is a popular singer, musician and blogger from Tajikistan. He rose to fame for for participating in the television reality show Bigg Boss. Recently, the singer has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in connection to alleged drug lord Ali Asghar Shirazi. He has reached the ED office in Mumbai and is set to record his statement as a witness in the money laundering case. As we delve deeper into his case, let us first know who is Abdu Rozik.

A file photo of Abdu Rozik | Image: X

Who is Abdu Rozik?

Abdu Rozik aka Abdu Rozik Savriqul Muhammadroziqi is a vocalist and social media influencer. He has participated in Indian realtiy TV shows including Bigg Boss, ear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and more. As a child, Abdu was diagnosed with rickets, a growth hormone deficiency that can reportedly be cured with appropriate medical treatment. However, his family could not afford his treatment, which resulted in his stunted growth.

A file photo of Abdu Rozik | Image: X

Abdu Rozik comes from a poor family and he often had to opt out of school. He even sang in markets and streets to earn money. In 2019, Tajikistani rapper-blogger Baron (Behruz) convinced Abdu Rozik's father to let him pursue a career in singing. Following that, Abdu and Baron moved to Dubai.

Songs by Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik has sung Tajikistani songs including Ohi Dili Zor, Chaki Chaki Boron and more. In 2021, he shared a video of him singing the Bollywood song titled Enna Sona by Arijit Singh, that helped him gain popularity in India. He even sang his version of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga from the film 1942: A Love Story.

In 2021, he challenged Russian MMA fighter and popular internet personality Hasbulla Magomedov, who also has dwarfism. Their fight gained much attention on the internet.