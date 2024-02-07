Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Who Is Esha Deol's Estranged Husband Bharat Takhtani? All You Need To Know About The Businessman

With the announcement of Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's separation, there is a renewed interest in the couple's relationship and who Bharat is.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Esha Deol
Esha Deol with estranged husband | Image:Esha Deol/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Esha Deol has reportedly separated from her husband Bharat Takhtani after 11 years of their marriage. They tied the knot in June 2012 and share two daughters-- Radhya and Miraya, born in 2017 and 2019 respectively. While they have announced their decision to separate only now, the rumours of trouble in their marriage began last year when the Dhoom actress was seen publicly on a number of occasions without her husband.

With the announcement of their separation, there is a renewed interest in the couple's relationship and who Bharat is.

Advertisement

Meet Bharat Takhtani

Born on October 12, 1979, Bharat belongs to a Sindhi family. His father's name is Vijay Takhtani who is also a businessman and his mother’s name is Pooja Takthtani. He also has a sibling, brother Devesh Takhtani.

Advertisement

Bharat completed his schooling at Learner’s Academy, Mumbai, and graduated from HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. After his wedding to Esha, he used to stay in a joint family in a luxurious residence in Bandra.

About Bharat Takhtani's business

Esha Deol's ex-husband joined his father's business after graduating from college. Currently, he is the Director of Zar Jewels Private Limited, founded in 1950 by Gurmukhdas Takhtani. According to a report, his net worth as of 2021 was $20 million which is roughly ₹165 crore.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's relationship timeline

Esha and Bharat first crossed paths during an inter-college competition. They dated for some time but lost connection when Esha forayed into acting. A decade later, fate brought them together again and their romance was reignited in the United States Of America. After dating for years, they got married in June 2012 in a low-key ceremony at ISKCON Temple, Mumbai.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement