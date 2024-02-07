Advertisement

Esha Deol has reportedly separated from her husband Bharat Takhtani after 11 years of their marriage. They tied the knot in June 2012 and share two daughters-- Radhya and Miraya, born in 2017 and 2019 respectively. While they have announced their decision to separate only now, the rumours of trouble in their marriage began last year when the Dhoom actress was seen publicly on a number of occasions without her husband.

With the announcement of their separation, there is a renewed interest in the couple's relationship and who Bharat is.

Advertisement

Meet Bharat Takhtani

Born on October 12, 1979, Bharat belongs to a Sindhi family. His father's name is Vijay Takhtani who is also a businessman and his mother’s name is Pooja Takthtani. He also has a sibling, brother Devesh Takhtani.

Advertisement

Bharat completed his schooling at Learner’s Academy, Mumbai, and graduated from HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. After his wedding to Esha, he used to stay in a joint family in a luxurious residence in Bandra.

About Bharat Takhtani's business

Esha Deol's ex-husband joined his father's business after graduating from college. Currently, he is the Director of Zar Jewels Private Limited, founded in 1950 by Gurmukhdas Takhtani. According to a report, his net worth as of 2021 was $20 million which is roughly ₹165 crore.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's relationship timeline

Esha and Bharat first crossed paths during an inter-college competition. They dated for some time but lost connection when Esha forayed into acting. A decade later, fate brought them together again and their romance was reignited in the United States Of America. After dating for years, they got married in June 2012 in a low-key ceremony at ISKCON Temple, Mumbai.