TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Who Is Geraldine Viswanathan? Indian Origin Actress Who Joined Marvel’s Thunderbolts

Ayo Edebiri recently dropped out of Marvel’s Thunderbolts and her place was taken by the Indian-origin actress Geraldine Viswanathan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Geraldine Viswanathan
Geraldine Viswanathan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Following the lead of Steven Yeun, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri also dropped out of Marvel’s Thunderbolts. The reports suggested as the film’s shooting was delayed multiple times due to Hollywood strikes last year, it was now conflicting with the filming of her other projects. Taking her place in Thunderbolts, Indian-origin actress Geraldine Viswanathan joined the cast of the movie.

Who is Geraldine Viswanathan? 

Born in Newcastle, Australia, on June 20, 1995, Geraldine Viswanathan is a 28-year-old actress best recognized for her breakthrough performance as Kayla in the 2018 movie Blockers. As per Pinkvilla, her mother, Anja Raith, is Swiss, and her father, Suresh Viswanathan, is Indian.

 

The actress went to the Hunter School of Performing Arts while growing up in Newcastle. Geraldine's career took a new turn when she starred with Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi in the 2019 movie Hala and the TBS sitcom anthology Miracle Workers. In addition, she had a recurring role in Janet King and costarred in Bad Education. Her early acting credits include roles in the short film Moose and the 2016 Emo the Musical. She belonged to Freudian Nip, an all-female comedy sketch group.

Geraldine was chosen to play Eliza on the comedy television show Miracle Workers as a regular in 2019. Her estimated net worth as of November 2023 is $500k, based on Celebrity Net Worth.

What do we know about Thunderbolts so far? 

Thunderbolts is being directed by Jake Schreier, the man behind Paper Towns, and written by Lee Sung Jin, the creator of Beef. The movie’s ensemble cast includes names like Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, and David Harbour. Thunderbolts will begin filming in March or April 2024, according to actor Russell.

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

