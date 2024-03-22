×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 12:24 IST

Who Is Grecia Munoz? Mexican Model Married To Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, has tied the knot with entrepreneur Grecia Munoz. As per media reports, the couple got married a month ago.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Zomato
Zomato CEO marries model Grecia | Image:Instagram
Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, has tied the knot with entrepreneur Grecia Munoz. As per media reports, the couple got married a month ago and returned from their honeymoon in February. For the unversed, Grecia Munoz is a former model from Mexico and she is currently working on her startup that deals with luxury consumer products.

Who is Grecia Munoz?

Grecia Munoz, originally from Mexico, describes herself as "now at home in India" on her Instagram bio. She identifies as both a model and a television host, according to her Threads bio, although one source suggests she no longer models.

 

 

In January, Munoz posted pictures of her exploring famous Delhi landmarks like the Red Fort and Qutub Minar, captioning the post "Dilli Darshan (Part 1) - glimpses of my new life at my new home." She frequently shares modeling photos on her Instagram handle. Munoz is the second wife of Goyal, who was previously married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met during his studies at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi. Deepinder Goyal was reportedly in a long-term relationship with Munoz.

What more do we know about Deepinder Goyal-Grecia Munoz's marriage?

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tied the knot with entrepreneur Grecia Munoz in a private ceremony, which reportedly occurred over a month ago, as disclosed by the media. Following their honeymoon in February, the couple appears to be adjusting to married life.

Deepinder Goyal, 41, has left a significant impact on the business world as the founder and CEO of Zomato. Starting as Foodiebay in 2008 from Goyal's apartment, Zomato has grown into a major player in the food delivery sector, operating in over 1,000 cities across India.

 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 12:04 IST

