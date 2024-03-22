Advertisement

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, has tied the knot with entrepreneur Grecia Munoz. As per media reports, the couple got married a month ago and returned from their honeymoon in February. For the unversed, Grecia Munoz is a former model from Mexico and she is currently working on her startup that deals with luxury consumer products.

Who is Grecia Munoz?

Grecia Munoz, originally from Mexico, describes herself as "now at home in India" on her Instagram bio. She identifies as both a model and a television host, according to her Threads bio, although one source suggests she no longer models.

In January, Munoz posted pictures of her exploring famous Delhi landmarks like the Red Fort and Qutub Minar, captioning the post "Dilli Darshan (Part 1) - glimpses of my new life at my new home." She frequently shares modeling photos on her Instagram handle. Munoz is the second wife of Goyal, who was previously married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met during his studies at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi. Deepinder Goyal was reportedly in a long-term relationship with Munoz.

What more do we know about Deepinder Goyal-Grecia Munoz's marriage?

Deepinder Goyal, 41, has left a significant impact on the business world as the founder and CEO of Zomato. Starting as Foodiebay in 2008 from Goyal's apartment, Zomato has grown into a major player in the food delivery sector, operating in over 1,000 cities across India.