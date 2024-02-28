Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:30 IST

Who Is Mathias Boe, Taapsee Pannu's Soon-to-be Husband?

Taapsee Pannu is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Mathias Boe in March, as per reports. For the unversed, Mathias Boe is a professional badminton.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Taapsee Pannu is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Mathias Boe in March, as per reports. Their wedding will reportedly take place in Udaipur will no Bollywood celebs in attendance. For the unversed, Mathias Boe is a professional badminton player from Denmark. He has won gold at the 2015 European Games and was crowned European champion twice, in 2012 and 2017, respectively. In addition, Mathias also won silver at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Notably, he helped Denmark win the 2016 Thomas Cup, which was held in Kunshan, China. 

 

Who is Mathias Boe?

Mathias Boe is a native of Frederikssund, Denmark. He is a well-known figure in the badminton world. Along with his accomplishments, Mathias Boe has a close relationship with his sister, Julie Boe. After years of dedication and hard work, he concluded his professional badminton career.

Taapsee Pannu and Matias Boe | Image: Instagram

At the 2006 European Championships, Taapsee Pannu's beau Mathias won silver in men's doubles with Carsten Mogensen. Mogensen and Mathias Boe had a remarkable run in 2010, winning the Denmark and French Opens, as well as the Superseries Final in Taipei. The following year, they won another prestigious title, the All England Open. He won a silver medal in men's doubles with Mogensen at the 2012 Olympics and repeated the feat at the 2013 World Championships, narrowly losing to Muhammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan for gold.

Mathias retires from badminton

Mathias Boe announced in February 2020 that the Thomas Cup or Olympic Games would be his final tournament, but on April 11, 2020, he decided to retire from professional badminton, citing mental exhaustion from the rigours of training and competing. He is currently the men's doubles coach for the Indian national badminton team.

Taapsee Pannu and Matias Boe | Image: Instagram

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's relationship

Taapsee Pannu has been in a relationship with Mathias Boe for ten years, beginning with her acting debut 13 years ago. Their paths crossed in 2013, when she made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor, ushering in their long-lasting relationship. Throughout her career's highs and lows, she has remained steadfastly committed to Boe and their love.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

