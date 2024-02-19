Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 04:35 IST

Who Is Natasha Dalal? Varun Dhawan's Wife And Mom-to-be Fashion Designer

Varun Dhawan will soon embrace pregnancy with his wife Natasha Dalal. Here's everything you need to know about the ace designer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan poses with wife Natasha Dalal | Image:Varun Dhawan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a heartwarming Instagram post on February 18, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan announced that he and his wife, Natasha Dalal, are expecting their first child. The duo captioned the post, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love.”

Who is Natasha Dalal?

Natasha is the daughter of businessman Rajesh Dalal and Gauri Dalal, who received her education at Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai. Having crossed paths with Varun Dhawan during their school days, their bond blossomed during their sixth-grade year. After completing her fashion design degree at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York, Natasha returned to Mumbai in 2013 to pursue her passion.

With a keen eye for bridal couture, Natasha launched her own clothing line, Natasha Dalal Label, soon after her return to India. Despite knowing each other since childhood, it was not until a chance encounter at a music concert that Varun and Natasha's romantic journey truly began.

More about Natasha and Varun's relationship

Although they kept their relationship discreet, Varun officially confirmed their status in 2019 with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Their union marriage took place in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, attended by close friends and family. Varun who is known for his diverse roles in Bollywood, was last seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon.

Varun Dhawan once said that his low-key wedding reflected the couple’s personalities. The actor said, "That's the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I'd rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn't from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn't the time for that.”

Varun will be next seen in Baby John and also has the Indian edition of the Russo Brothers' web series, Citadel opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his kitty.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 04:35 IST

